Five sentenced to 3 years in two separate scholarship misuse cases in U.P.

Five people were sentenced to three years of imprisonment along with fines in two cases related to the misappropriation of scholarships in Uttar Pradesh. These cases pertain to the years 1997-98, 1998-99, and 1999-2000, said senior CBI officials on Saturday.

Sharing a press note with the media, CBI officials stated that the Special Judge for CBI cases (Central) Lucknow sentenced two accused, including Krishna Kumar, the then Senior Clerk of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) office, Kanpur Nagar, and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (a private individual), to three years’ imprisonment with a total fine of ₹60,000 in the first case related to the misappropriation of scholarship funds.

The CBI had registered this case under Sections 467, 468, and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 18, 2002, after taking over a case initially lodged at the Naubasta police station in Kanpur. This was done in compliance with an order by the Allahabad high court dated January 11, 2002. The court had ordered a CBI investigation into allegations that ₹9,38,264 of scholarship funds for the years 1997-98 and 1998-99, issued by the District Welfare Officer, Kanpur, was misappropriated. Officials of the District Social Welfare Department, Kanpur, and the District Education Office were accused of conniving with private individuals and opening fictitious accounts to carry out the misappropriation. After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused, including those convicted, before the Judge, Anti-Corruption, UP Central, Lucknow, on September 9, 2004.

In the second case, the Special Judge for CBI cases (Central), Lucknow, sentenced four accused private individuals—Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (also convicted in the first case), Vinod Kumar Mishra, Suleman, and Prem Singh alias Puti—to three years’ imprisonment with a total fine of ₹1,20,000 for their involvement in another scholarship fund misappropriation.

The CBI had registered this case under Sections 467, 468, and 409 of the IPC on February 18, 2002, after taking over a case initially lodged at the Naubasta police station on December 20, 2000. This too was in compliance with the High Court of Allahabad’s January 11, 2002, order. The court had issued the order while hearing a writ petition alleging that ₹6,44,000 of scholarship funds, drawn in the name of nine non-existent colleges for the year 1999-2000 through accounts at the SBI Naubasta Branch in Kanpur, was misappropriated. The funds were allegedly siphoned off by the then Manager of Johra Inter College, Kanpur, in collusion with clerks from Johra Inter College, Devarshi Inter College, and Ghanshyam Dass Inter College, along with the then District Inspector of Schools, Kanpur Nagar.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, UP Central, Lucknow, on July 28, 2004. Following the trials, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.