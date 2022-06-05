Five U.P. cops booked, suspended for torturing youth in Budaun

Five policemen, including a sub-inspector and four constables, were suspended and a first information report (FIR) was registered against them on Saturday for allegedly keeping a 20-year-old Muslim youth in custody and torturing him in a case of cattle theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, said police officials on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 2 when one Rehan, a daily wager, was picked up by Kakrala police in Budaun and detained while he was on his way home after work for his alleged links with a group of cattle smugglers, alleged the victim’s kin in their complaint a couple of days ago. As per the complaint, Rehan remained in custody for several hours and was released only after his family paid a bribe of ₹5000 to the police.

Budaun additional superintendent of police (ASP), city, Praveen Singh Chauhan said the victim’s family members have met senior superintendent of police (SSP), Budaun, OP Singh two day ago to complain about the matter following which an enquiry was ordered. He said charges of illegal detention and torture were levelled against the then Kakrala police outpost in-charge and four constables in the complaint.

He said circle officer, Dataganj, Prem Kumar Thapa, who was tasked with carrying out a probe into the May 2 incident, submitted his report on Saturday after which an FIR under relevant sections for illegal confinement, torturing and under the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered against the five policemen. He said the FIR was registered with Alapur police station and further probe into the matter was under way.

The victim’s family told media persons that he had been severely injured and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bulandshahr. They alleged that Rehan sustained injuries in his private parts after he was brutally thrashed and given electric shocks in police custody.