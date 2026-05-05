Five UP policemen killed in SUV crash on KMP Expressway

Five policemen from Uttar Pradesh were killed on Tuesday morning after their SUV lost control and crashed into another vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said.

Visuals from the site of the accident. (Sourced)

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According to preliminary investigation, the personnel, posted in UP’s Jalaun district, were travelling towards Palwal in a Mahindra Scorpio. The accident occurred around 10.30am when the driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, causing the SUV to ram into a heavy vehicle ahead.

Police said the impact was so severe that it killed all five personnel on the spot. Local police and highway patrol teams rushed to the scene upon receiving information and began rescue and investigation efforts.

The bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle and sent for post-mortem. Officials said initial findings indicate speeding as the primary cause of the accident, though further investigation is underway to rule out other factors such as driver fatigue or mechanical failure.

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{{^usCountry}} Rescue teams recovered the ID card of sub-inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav from the accident site and are working to identify the remaining victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue teams recovered the ID card of sub-inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav from the accident site and are working to identify the remaining victims. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tauru Sadar SHO Shish Ram Yadav said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tauru Sadar SHO Shish Ram Yadav said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Teams are working to clear the debris of the accident and restore traffic. The Jalaun superintendent of police has been informed about the accident,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Teams are working to clear the debris of the accident and restore traffic. The Jalaun superintendent of police has been informed about the accident,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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