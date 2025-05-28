Five-fold increase in combined net profit of 50 district cooperative banks: UP govt

LUCKNOW The UP government launched various measures to strengthen cooperative institutions and the result is evident before the people. The net profit of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank increased to ₹100 crore from ₹32.82 crore while the total business of district cooperative banks expanded significantly to ₹41,234 crore, a state government spokesperson said. Loan disbursement by the UP Cooperative Bank increased to ₹ 23,061 crore from ₹ 9,190 crore in 2017. (Pic for representation)

The combined net profit of 50 district cooperative banks increased from ₹36 crore in 2017 to ₹162 crore in 2025 — a fivefold increase showcasing the effectiveness of the government’s financial strategy and its commitment to the cooperative sector, he stated.

To support farmers, the crop loan disbursement was increased by banks to ₹11,516 crore. It ensured financial support for agricultural activities, contributing to increased farm productivity, he said.

Thirteen new branches of cooperative banks had been established, and PACS upgraded into multi-service centres. These centres now offer a wide range of services — such as banking, seeds, fertilisers, and insurance — under one roof, enhancing convenience for rural communities, he added.