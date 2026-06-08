Five-member gang busted in Lko which drained bank accounts through stolen mobiles

What began as a routine mobile theft complaint led Lucknow police to uncover a cyber fraud racket that allegedly used stolen smartphones to empty victims’ bank accounts without ever needing their passwords. The arrested accused in police custody (HT Photo)

Police on Monday arrested five members of an inter-district gang accused of stealing mobile phones and then exploiting the banking apps, SIM cards and digital payment services stored on the devices to create new UPI IDs and siphon off money from victims’ accounts.

Police recovered 15 mobile phones, seven SIM cards, two ATM cards, ₹22,260 in cash, chargers and the car allegedly used by the gang.

“The arrests were made within 24 hours of a complaint lodged by Saroj Kumar, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, who told police that his mobile phone had been stolen and ₹1.9 lakh withdrawn from his SBI and PNB accounts,” said Manoj Kr Kori, SHO, Sairpur.

According to the police, the gang stole mobile phones in crowded public places. Once in possession of a device, the accused allegedly used the victim’s SIM card and banking applications already logged into the phone to register fresh UPI IDs and transfer money from linked bank accounts.

“Acting on surveillance inputs, CCTV footage and tip-offs, a joint team of Sairpur police and the DCP North crime unit intercepted a car on Kisan Path and arrested five accused from different districts of Uttar Pradesh,” said Vikas K Pandey, ACP, BKT.

The ACP said that the racket may have targeted several victims across districts and are now examining the seized devices to identify the full scale of the operation. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the IT Act.