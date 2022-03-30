Fix accountability, won’t tolerate delay in services: Yogi to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday told senior state government officials to fix accountability of employees and said delay in delivery of services won’t be tolerated.

According to a government statement after Yogi’s meeting with top bureaucrats here, the chief minister ordered that all heads of departments should make surprise inspections to check cleanliness in offices, pending files, attendance of staff and their punctuality.

With good governance being an important narrative in the just-concluded assembly elections Yogi, at the very outset of his new term, stressed on expeditious delivery of services.

‘School Chalo Abhiyan’

Considering the fact that physical classes were not taking place in schools across the state for the past two years, Yogi instructed officials to launch a comprehensive ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’.

He said the campaign must be planned in consultation with the minister concerned to ensure that not a single child is deprived of school.

The CM asked officials to ensure that children came to school in proper uniform considering that the money for uniforms was deposited in bank accounts of their parents.

Wheat procurement

Regarding wheat procurement, which is scheduled to start from April 1, the CM asked officials to ensure all facilities were made available to farmers at the procurement centres. “Farmers must also get the benefit of the minimum support price,” he told officials, adding that they should make arrangements for the storage of the procured wheat and prevent damage.

He ordered officials to make arrangements to prevent damage to wheat crop by accidental fires and provide relief to even those farmers not covered under the crop insurance scheme.

Investment

To give a boost to investment in the state, the CM told officials to provide incentives to industrial units investing in UP.

In the wake of the hot weather, he asked officials to make arrangements for potable water in all 75 districts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)