Flag’s four-minute ascent to Ram temple ‘shikhar’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, rotated an electronic lever clockwise to hoist the 11 x 22 feet ‘dharma dhwaj’ (saffron flag) atop the Ram temple in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya erupted in joy on Tuesday. The saffron flag that was hoisted atop Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (DPR/PMO)

Modi stood in reverence with folded hands as the four-kg flag gradually started going up on a nylon rope towards the temple’s spire at around 11.46am.

Priests standing next to Modi recited Vedic hymns till the flag reached its destination – the Ram temple’s pinnacle. It took around four minutes for the flag to reach the top of the mast, weighing 700 tons, on the temple spire at around 11.50am.

As the flag completed its ascent, temples across Ayodhya celebrated by ringing bells and blowing conch shells. Locals across the temple town joyously congratulated each other.

This three-layered flag, made of special parachute fabric and silk tricks, is saffron in colour, reminiscent of the rays scattered on the horizon before sunrise, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The right-angled triangular flag, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolizing the brilliance and valour of lord Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with an image of Kovidara tree.

The saffron flag conveys the message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, said the Trust.

“Lord Ram is a Suryavanshi, and the Sun also symbolises energy, light, and movement, which provide vitality to life,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

“The flag is a symbol of victory as well as religiosity, spirituality and tolerance which gives the message of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Bhavantu Niramaya to the entire world,” he added.

As PM Modi left Ram Janmabhoomi along with other dignitaries, devotees started reaching Ram temple’s main entrance on Rampath.

Much to the delight of visitors, the temple was opened for devotees in the evening.

With restrictions removed post-flag hoisting ceremony, temples across Ayodhya celebrated ‘Vivah Panchami’- the auspicious day commemorating the marriage of Lord Ram and Maa Sita.

Tuesday also marked the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.