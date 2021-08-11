Flood scene grim in UP, relief work on war footing needed: Akhilesh

Attacking the UP government over the floods in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the situation was grim and that the government and the administration must carry out relief work on a war footing.

“Till now, the chief minister is only doing aerial surveys of flood-affected areas and no relief was reaching at the ground level. Floods have wreaked havoc in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Hundreds of villages are marooned, thousands of hectares of agricultural land is inundated. Cattle have fodder problems. Waterlogged villages are not getting any government help. Etawah, Jalaun, Auraiya, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and a dozen more districts are flood-affected,” a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party quoted him as saying.

Akhilesh also alleged that the UP government had failed to take any concrete steps and make strategy in the last four years to tackle floods. Before rain, all the money allocated for repair of bunds and relief work was lost to corruption, he further alleged.

The former CM also asked his party cadre to work hard to provide relief to flood-affected people. “BJP government only talks about good days but when it comes to helping people in times of crisis, it vanishes”, Akhilesh alleged.