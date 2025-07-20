Flood threat rises as Ganga, Yamuna overflow in Prayagraj; 200 shift to relief camps

Rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers inundated low-lying areas of Prayagraj, forcing dozens of families to move to flood relief camps set up by the district administration. By Sunday afternoon, more than 200 residents had taken shelter in various camps, authorities said. Flood water entered low lying areas of Prayagraj Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya)

According to officials, the rivers crossed the 83-metre mark at 8 am on Sunday before showing signs of a slight decline by 4 pm. Ganga at Phaphamau measured 83.06 metres in the morning and rose marginally to 83.08 metres by noon, before settling at 83.09 metres by 4 pm. Yamuna, which rose 56 cm in the past 24 hours, was recorded at 83.19 metres at 8 am and declined to 82.86 metres at Naini by 4 pm.

Prem Kishore Patel, in-charge of the camp at Annie Besant School, said 190 people, including 109 children from Chota Bagha, Salori and Karan Modh areas, had arrived by evening. A doctor was on duty, attending to medical needs.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Vandana Singh, the nodal officer for flood relief operations, said continuous monitoring was underway in affected areas such as Newada, Shivkuti, Chota Baghada, Ghaus Nagar, Beli Kachaar and Bhadra Sonauti in Jhunsi.

Around 34 boats have been deployed across urban and rural pockets to evacuate people trapped by floodwaters.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, district health services, and other departments have been placed on alert.

According to the irrigation department executive engineer, RK Singh, a further rise in water levels is expected due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, where the Ken and Betwa rivers have swollen and joined the Yamuna in Banda.

On Saturday, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar wrote to the UP relief commissioner requesting a ₹60 lakh flood relief package. The district has set up 87 camps, 26 in Sadar tehsil and 61 in rural areas.

The flood control room reported water discharges at 8 am on Sunday as follows: 52,977 cusecs from Haridwar barrage, 38,740 cusecs from Narora barrage, and 80,860 cusecs from Kanpur barrage.