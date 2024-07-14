Floods claim five more lives in U.P.

The grim floods continue to grip Uttar Pradesh, claiming five lives in the past 24 hours—four due to drowning and one from a snakebite—according to data from the relief commissioner’s office on Sunday. Two people drowned in Pratapgarh, and one each in Rae Bareilly and Siddharthnagar. The snakebite case was reported from Banda. In the past 24 hours, 6.3 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state (HT File)

According to details provided by the irrigation department, the Rapti River is flowing above the danger mark in Gorakhpur and Siddharthnagar, the Ghaghra River in Ballia, the Ramganga River in Shahjahanpur, the Kunhara River in Siddharthnagar, and the Rohini River in Maharajganj.

In the past 24 hours, 6.3 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state. In 30 districts, excessive rainfall (over 120%) has been recorded; in 14 districts, normal rainfall; in 15 districts, below-normal rainfall; and in 10 districts, very little rainfall. In six districts, less than 40% rainfall was recorded, according to the relief commissioner’s office.

A total of 1,476 villages in 22 districts across the state are affected by floods. These districts include Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Basti, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Pilibhit and Shravasti.

To date, a total of 1,829 flood relief camps and 569 animal relief camps have been set up across the state. Additionally, 13,026 people have been rescued.

Over 600 villages in the state have had both human life and agriculture affected by floods, while at least 52 others are currently facing erosion.