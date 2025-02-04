Flow of faith at Mahakumbh: Millions take holy dip on Basant Panchami amid tight security

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR A serene display of faith and devotion marked the third and last Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh on Basant Panchami when around 2.57 crore devotees took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam by 8pm on Monday amid unprecedented security measures and a helicopter showering rose petals on pilgrims. An aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees gather to take the third ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of ‘Basant Panchami’ during the ongoing Mahakumbh’, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The total number of bathers since the start of the Mahakumbh on January 13 reached 35 crore. With 23 days more to go for the mega fair, the total count is expected to exceed 40 crore, according to the state government.

The snan began at the Sangam in the wee hours with Naga sadhus of Atal and Maha Nirvani Akhadas being the first to take the holy dip at the Sangam Nose while pilgrims bathed in the Ganga at the ghat next to the Sangam Nose.

Next to follow were sadhus of the Niranjani, Anand and Kinnar Akhadas, followed by the Juna Akhada, which had the largest number of followers. A large contingent of paramilitary forces, civil police and NDRF personnel was present at the Sangam as a precautionary measure.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath watched live proceedings of the Amrit Snan on a big LED screen at his Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow. The Sangam Nose reverberated with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as sadhus of various sects - Shaiva, Shakta, Vaishnava, Udasin, Nath, Kabirpanthi, Raidasi, Bharshiva, Aghori, and Kapalik - took part in the snan.

From the public address system, the Mela administration made continuous announcements requesting people to clear the ghat and make space for others.

Contrary to expectations, crowd pressure was much less as the auspicious timings for the Amrit Snan began from 11.45am on Sunday, when pilgrims had already started arriving at the Sangam. Foreigners also took a dip in the holy Sangam.

Senior officials, including the DIG and SSP, monitored the on-ground arrangements, ensuring seamless crowd management and a peaceful spiritual experience. Smooth flow of traffic also facilitated free movement of devotees.

Mauni Amavasya on January 29 saw the highest turnout of pilgrims when eight crore devotees bathed in the Sangam. This was followed by 3.5 crore on Makar Sankranti (January 14), over two crore on January 30 and February 1, and 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima on January 13, said the state government.

“On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the world turns its gaze towards India, drawn by our rich spiritual values and social harmony. India’s global influence continues to rise through yoga and ayurveda, reflecting our ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’— seeing the world as one family,” said Avdheshanand Giri, Juna Akhada peethadheeshwar.

Around 10 lakh Kalpvasis, also present in the Mahakumbh, took the holy dip in Ganga in the wee hours of Monday. They observe fast (kalpvas) on the banks of river Ganga during Kumbh for self-purification.

Besides pilgrims from across the country, people from the US, Israel, France, and other countries took holy dip in Ganga, said the Mela administration.

So far, celebrities from Bollywood and sports field have also visited Mahakumbh. These include actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, choreographer Remo D’Souza, Milind Soman and poet Kumar Vishwas. Cricketer Suresh Raina also visited the Kumbh.