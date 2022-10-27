Flower rate skyrockets in Lucknow on Diwali

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Flowers like marigold, rose, daisy, gladiolus, lily, orchids, carnation, lotus, gerbera, sell like hot cake during festival days.

For representation only (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The hustle and bustle of the flower market around Diwali ensured an appreciable increase in the prices of flowers at the Chowk and Gomti Nagar Mandi. Flowers like marigold, rose, daisy, gladiolus, lily, orchids, carnation, lotus, gerbera, sell like hot cake during festival days.

On the morning of Diwali, the price of roses shot up to Rs600 a kg, but by noon it disappeared from the market. At the same time, marigold started from 150 a kg and crossed 200 by evening. A lotus flower was sold for 20 to 50 rupees. Despite such high prices, flowers vanished from all markets being available only at a few places in the evening.

Not only flowers, the prices of fruits, considered necessary in the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh also increased.

Last year the business was not good during Diwali; the sale was low, but this year the sales have soared,” said wholesaler Mohd Aleem Rehman.

Mohammed Naeem, another wholesaler in Chowk said, “Marigold was sold at 200 per kg and 1 meter Ladi (string of flowers) was sold at 60 on Diwali day. We recorded good sales after two years.

Munishwar, another flower seller, said, “I sold around 300 kg in just 40 minutes at my own rate on the day of Diwali. The Mandi picked up all of a sudden.”

