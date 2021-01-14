Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur
- While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that seaplane services will be launched soon in Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur.
“The main specialty of the seaplane is that it can land in water apart from on land at the airport,” said the CM, while also promising to strengthen the road and air connectivity in his hometown.
He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav.
While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM.
“The people should get the benefit of the modern infrastructure and the development projects. With the start of the seaplane service, one can catch a plane from the Circuit House located near Ramgarh Tal to reach any destination in the country,” the CM said.
He also said that Gorakhpur will be developed as a readymade garment hub.
“One of the best zoos in the state is also coming up in the city. Chauri Chaura centenary year programme will be organised from February 4 this year to February 4 next year. UP Diwas will be observed on January 24,” he said.
Earlier, the CM unfurled the tallest national flag in the state, installed in the Ramgarh Tal area.
The 246-feet high tricolor is the 10th highest national flag in the country.
It will be visible from a distance of 15 kilometers.
The CM also inaugurated two gateways, Naya Savera and the Buddha Gate, constructed near Padleganj locality. He also distributed motorized tricycle among 100 specially-abled persons.
The chief minister felicitated famous bhajan singer Nandu Mishra, chief warden of Civil Defence Sanjeev Gulati, ophthalmologist Dr Narendra Mohan Seth, scientist Meenakshi Narayan, agriculture expert Ramchet Chaudhary, Olympian Ali Saeed, Arjun Award winner Prem Maya, international wrestler Amarnath Yadav and entrepreneur Jyoti Maskara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips in several places across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat IAS officer's voluntary retirement creates buzz over role in UP politics
- The quick acceptance of his application for voluntary retirement has started a buzz in the BJP circles that Sharma may be sent to the Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur
- While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.85L Covid vaccine doses reach Varanasi, 64k vials reach Kanpur
- The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived by a special plane at Chakeri airport in Kanpur on Wednesday. Vaccines in stored in Varanasi are to be used in the divisions of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj and Mirzapur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress revival bid gets reality check with video of leader abusing party brass
- Questions are now being raised over the manner in which appointments are being made on various posts in the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC seeks details of phase-wise vaccination programme for UP
- The high court had earlier directed the state and the Central governments to place before it a definite date and the intended programme detailing when and how the vaccination against Covid-19 would be done in UP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: 1600 health workers to get Covishield on Jan 16, 61,980 doses arrive
- 51,000 healthcare workers have been listed in Lucknow for the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public notice for interfaith marriage not a must: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owaisi visits Varanasi, says 'will put up a tough fight in UP polls'
- The AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, said Owaisi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Packed in boxes and weighing around 400 kilos, Covid-19 vaccines reach Lucknow
- 1.6 lakh vials of Serum Institute of India vaccine, weighing about 400 kilograms, arrived in 11 boxes amid strict security at the Lucknow airport. It was then transported to storage points in special GPS-enabled trucks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP MLA Bharti held in Rae Bareli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For BJP, panchayat polls a ‘test’ match before 2022 UP assembly elections
- Observers say the BJP is preparing the ground for 2022 UP assembly elections by using the rural polls as a ‘test’ match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in UP: 2 red jungle fowls in Kanpur zoo test positive
- The animal husbandry department in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh has asked farmers and traders dealing in poultry products not to transport chicken and other poultry products from Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody
- Priest Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox