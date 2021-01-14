Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that seaplane services will be launched soon in Ramgarh Tal area of Gorakhpur.

“The main specialty of the seaplane is that it can land in water apart from on land at the airport,” said the CM, while also promising to strengthen the road and air connectivity in his hometown.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav.

While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM.

“The people should get the benefit of the modern infrastructure and the development projects. With the start of the seaplane service, one can catch a plane from the Circuit House located near Ramgarh Tal to reach any destination in the country,” the CM said.

He also said that Gorakhpur will be developed as a readymade garment hub.

“One of the best zoos in the state is also coming up in the city. Chauri Chaura centenary year programme will be organised from February 4 this year to February 4 next year. UP Diwas will be observed on January 24,” he said.

Earlier, the CM unfurled the tallest national flag in the state, installed in the Ramgarh Tal area.

The 246-feet high tricolor is the 10th highest national flag in the country.

It will be visible from a distance of 15 kilometers.

The CM also inaugurated two gateways, Naya Savera and the Buddha Gate, constructed near Padleganj locality. He also distributed motorized tricycle among 100 specially-abled persons.

The chief minister felicitated famous bhajan singer Nandu Mishra, chief warden of Civil Defence Sanjeev Gulati, ophthalmologist Dr Narendra Mohan Seth, scientist Meenakshi Narayan, agriculture expert Ramchet Chaudhary, Olympian Ali Saeed, Arjun Award winner Prem Maya, international wrestler Amarnath Yadav and entrepreneur Jyoti Maskara.