 Focus now on BJP second list and Braj Bhushan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Focus now on BJP second list and Braj Bhushan

ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Mar 21, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The suspense this time on his candidature has grown ever since some top women wrestlers of the country accused him of mental torture and sexual harassment

Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, 67, the wrestler-politician, wears the impression of a man in a hurry these days.

Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh (HT File Photo)
Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh (HT File Photo)

His days are choc-a-bloc with meetings and interactions – a drill he is used to anyway ahead of each election, having won six Lok Sabha terms, including five as the BJP candidate and one as the Samajwadi Party pick.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Such display of “activity” on social media is obviously aimed at giving the “all is well” impression. Yet, there is no denying the suspense enveloping around his candidature this time. The fact that his name didn’t figure on the first BJP list of 51 names (the party retained 47 of its sitting MPs) and the delay in announcing the remaining candidates on key seats, including Kaiserganj, has made his supporters a touch restless.

“Milihe kahe naahi (why won’t he get a ticket),” says a local wrestler from Gonda on the phone though this person also admits that the delay in announcing his candidature is unusual.

The suspense this time on his candidature has grown ever since some top women wrestlers of the country, led by Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have accused him of mental torture and sexual harassment.

The controversial political heavyweight has been defiant against the onslaught. A huge winnability factor accompanies him into each election, and which means Singh is no easy pushover.

But the fact remains that for first time since 2012, Singh isn’t the Wrestling Federation of India chief, after being made to sit out of those elections in the face of the controversy. It means that the politician with huge “dabdaba (clout)” can’t take it easy this time.

That he may indeed be a touch nervous on his prospects was apparent when he shoved at a reporter from electronic channel in Lucknow when his views were sought on his election prospects this time.

“He had arrived at the U.P. BJP office and when he emerged after the meeting, a local reporter sought his views on the BJP’s prospects. Singh was answering all the queries quite adeptly but as soon as his views were sought on his prospects and if he would get the BJP’s nod this time, he appeared to have pushed the reporter aside rather rudely,” an eyewitness recalled.

The news channel to which the reporter belonged also ran a story on the episode to highlight how Singh was getting restless on his chances.

To be sure, if he does miss out on a ticket, this won’t be the first time for him. In 1996, too, he lost out on a BJP nomination after being accused of sheltering terrorists – a charge from which he was subsequently exonerated. His wife Ketaki had contested the Gonda Lok Sabha seat in his absence and won then, a possibility that is alive even now.

As of now, the Samajwadi Party, too, hasn’t named a candidate for the Kaiserganj seat and the buzz is that the state’s main opposition party won’t think twice about backing the influential wrestler, who was close to Vishva Hindu Parishad veteran Ashok Singhal and played a key role in the Ayodhya temple movement, if the BJP didn’t.

This isn’t the first time when the influential east UP politician is facing charges. Yet, this is the most serious one in his long and eventful political career. His activity list, however, makes it clear that Singh has his plans ready for any eventuality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Manish Chandra Pandey

    Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write offbeat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans, but also from newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Focus now on BJP second list and Braj Bhushan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On