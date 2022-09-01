Focus on LS seats which BJP lost in 2019, say party leaders in west U.P. meet

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal held meetings with party’s west U.P functionaries in Ghaziabad on Thursday and reiterated party’s desire to focus on those Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in U.P. in the 2019 general election.

The leaders announced that the BJP would observe the period from September 17 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday—till October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary – as “Seva Pakhwara” (service fortnight).

While the state chief, who also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before arriving in Ghaziabad for his meeting, focused on reminding the cadre of the need to market the pro-people programmes and policies to the people, the state general secretary urged the cadre to continue focus on booth-centric activities from getting the cadres to hear PM Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at booth level to celebrating anniversaries of great leaders at the booth level.

“This is my first meeting as party chief and in this meeting I want to task you with the responsibility of making the people aware of how when other parties are focused simply on furthering dynastic rule, the BJP governments have undertaken numerous welfare activities. Inform more and more people about these measures,” the BJP chief said.

“Remember that during the SP and the BSP rule, sugar mills were being sold out. Under the BJP despite the Covid surge, we ensured that sugar mills functioned effectively. No sugar mill was closed and newer ones were opened or the capacity of existing ones enhanced,” he said.

“I have worked under chief minister Yogi Adityanath as one of his ministers and now I am here as BJP chief. To the cadre, I wish to state that the BJP is the only party where the cadre can reach the top. I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we will win all the forthcoming polls,” he said.

U.P. BJP chief targets SP

The new state BJP chief also targeted the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav. “It’s ironic that a leader who couldn’t take his own family together is talking about taking the state together,” Chaudhary said.

He also cited the recent NCRB data as proof that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has done phenomenally well in law and order situation as well as conviction in cases of crime against women.