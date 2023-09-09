Focus on trillion dollar goal, Uttar Pradesh to shore up GSDP accounting

At a time when the Uttar Pradesh government is focused on the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years, efforts are on to improve the methodology for accounting of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and other aggregates. A team of Uttar Pradesh’s economic and statistical division will undergo training in collecting, compiling and disseminating statistics at the National Statistical Office (NSO) headquarters in Kolkata from September 11 to 15 this year. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The NSO is holding these learning sessions as part of the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation’s Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS) scheme aiming to improve the statistical capacity and operations of the state statistical system.

The Support for Statistical Strengthening scheme involves preparation of the state strategic statistical plan, capacity building, using innovative techniques and methodologies for improving the efficacy of statistical processes and operations. It also includes holding of stakeholders’ consultations and surveys, dissemination of annual reports on the performance of the state statistical systems, besides improving the cost effectiveness and ease of data access. Such training sessions under the SSS will be helpful to all those involved in the collection of data and ensure greater coverage of the unorganised sector and lead to an improvement in capturing data in the state.

“We need to undertake quality and efficiency improvement measures for capturing data which is important to assess the ground realities in various sectors. This will help in achieving the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years,” said Alok Kumar-III, principal secretary, state planning department and nodal officer for one-trillion dollar economy.

Special secretary, state planning department, Amrit Tripathi said after completing the learning sessions at Kolkata, the team may impart such training to those dealing with the data in various other departments.

He said the department proposes to hold various surveys at the district level.

An Uttar Pradesh government team had met the secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), in New Delhi a few months ago and discussed the methodology for GSDP calculations and how to bring about further improvement in the GSDP in coming years. An improvement in the methodology of accounting of GSDP and other aggregates is needed keeping in view the possibility of underestimation of GSDP. The state economy is characterised by a large informal economy and there is a need to formalise the informal by extending registration and proper accounting of unregistered enterprises.

