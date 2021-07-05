Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Focused sampling for Covid-19 tests begins in Lucknow today as more activities resume

In particular, the sampling will be done in those areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital that have reported more Covid-19 cases in the past
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:44 AM IST
According to health oficials, 60% of the tests will be rapid antigen and 40% via the RT-PCR method. (Picture for representation only). (FILE PHOTO)

Focused sampling for Covid-19 tests will begin in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from Monday as more activities resume with the lifting of curbs. Multiplexes and gyms have been allowed to reopen from Monday.

According to health officials, 60% of the tests will be rapid antigen ones and 40% RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction). The sampling will particularly be done in the areas that have reported more cases such as Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Mahanagar.

Those whose antigen test report returns positive will undergo RT-PCR test as well.

The focused sampling will be done for the entire week and at least 2500 samples are expected be collected every day.

“With the opening of complexes and multiplexes after the lifting of the partial corona curfew, the risk of the infection spreading is there. Hence, the focused sampling will ensure (any) infection spread gets checked and it will also cover the vulnerable people,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, the health department is collecting about 20,000 Covid samples every day on an average.

All Covid vaccination slots for Monday got booked in just 20 minutes of their opening on Sunday morning. According to officials, Lucknow has over 60,000 doses of the Covid vaccine and at least 20,000 people will be vaccinated each day. Eighty-eight vaccination centres will administer the Covid vaccine doses in the district on Monday and slot bookings will be opened for the next two days.

