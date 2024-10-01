Follow provisions of RERA Act in advertisements, promotions: UP RERA to promoters

In larger interest of homebuyers and to safeguard their interest, the UP RERA has directed promoters to follow provisions of the RERA Act 2016 and guidelines issued by it about advertisements and promotions of the real estate projects through any medium as mandatory practice. (Pic for representation)

Promoters must ensure that in all types of advertisements and promotional materials, including print, electronic, digital and radio among others, of a project, the RERA registration number of the project, its unique QR code, RERA portal and details of Project Collection Account No. are mentioned prominently.

“In order to protect interest of homebuyers, other stakeholders of the real estate sector and for the regulation and development of the real estate sector, UP RERA issues important office orders as per the provisions of the RERA Act 2016 to bring necessary transparency in the functioning and credibility among stakeholders,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA.

“Through these measures, project related information could be verified by home buyers. It will help them in taking a decision whether to purchase a flat or not,” he added.

According to the RERA, due to non-compliance of the provisions of the RERA Act and office orders by UP RERA about advertisements and promotions of the projects, till now more than 380 ‘show cause notices’ have been issued to the promoters and penalty of more than ₹nine crore has been imposed in 125 cases.

UP RERA adopts e-office system, turns entire work model to digital mode

After the success of the e-court model, the UP RERA on Monday adopted the ‘e-office system’ for daily work after the issuance of an order by the regulatory authority so that efficiency can be increased, and pending work can be completed in the shortest possible time.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA inaugurated the e-office system on Monday by disposing of some files through e-office from the Lucknow office.

With this new system the file will be converted into digital form and ported to e-office. Thereafter, it will run through the e-office for approval and there will be no need to bring it physically to the office concerned.

On submission of the file, as soon as approval is received, the file could be sent to the next further level and the facility of follow up will also be available on it.

The file of the regional office, Noida, will be received in Lucknow office for approval at the competent level without any delay and after approval, it will be returned to the regional office on the same day.

The RERA chairman said the regulatory authority has selected the secure e-office services of the NIC for the security of the data of allottees as well as for quick disposal of the work.