Food joints focusing more on direct delivery!

Multiple food joints are on their way to become ‘atmanirbhar’ and have started self-delivery services in the city. Some of them have discontinued the services of known food aggregators. They have by now strengthened their self-delivery mechanism while some are using organised delivery players for additional turnover and focusing on direct orders.

Hazratganj-based famous Bajpai Kachori has withdrawn from online delivery providers. Now, customers queue-up at this food joint to pick their stuff. “Their commission is too high and then our loyal customers have to shell out extra money due to the inflated pricing. So, we decided that we won’t let them make a hole in people’s pockets,” says a salesperson from the joint.

Afreen Restaurant in Indira Nagar completely switched to its own delivery system. “We can’t sustain if we give 25-30% to these aggregators. Either we compromise on quality, or we inflate prices which we don’t want to do. So, we are doing self-delivery which is picking up gradually,” says Chef Abdul Haleem. Similarly, Awadh Biryani Corner on Rana Pratap Marg too withdrew from the apps to give added value to their customers.

A chef handing over meal to his own delivery boy (HT Photo)

Though cloud kitchens are highly dependent on aggregators, Pepperz chose to do business their way. “We have kept delivery boys and we pay them ₹100 per order and if it’s far-off we add petrol charges. We get big orders from our regular clients so this way we have control on quality, pricing and margin is also taken care of. This way we give buyers better portion in earthen-packing which is a win-win for everyone,” says Chef Zulfiqar Hussain.

Players like Mr Brown are getting 25-33% business from their own apps. “We have own order-delivery system and take services of food aggregators as well. Customers are growing on our Danbro app, and our free-delivery system is known to transport cakes in the city. Besides, they are winning points and coupons which is an extra benefit for them,” shares Vikas Malik.

Popular sweet shop Chhappan Bhog is also doing good deliveries through their own app.

Pawan Agarwal of Kitchen the Food Stop informs that they are balancing both. “We are doing 50% business through our own 20 delivery vehicles. Though increasing own fleet will be an added cost as not all days and months one gets equal business.”

Many are opting for both self-delivery as well as aggregator services but certainly their focus is more on self-mechanism.

“Orders from aggregators all small-ticket size and commissions are very high. So, we focus more on self-delivery and with God’s grace 70% delivery business we are generating is directly, and these are big orders. At times, we have to switch-off aggregators’ app as our own orders are enough. Since we don’t have to share margins on our own orders, so we are able to give extra value to our customers who in turn repeat direct orders with us,” says Chef Bhasker Mishra of Sassy Canteen in Gomti Nagar.

In all self-delivery mechanism, it’s the customers that is gaining in portion and packing quality while restaurants provide are happily getting better margins, he adds.