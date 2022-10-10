For 50 days, premature baby with hole in heart puts up brave fight, gets discharged

In a rare case, a newborn is miraculously recovering from severe heart and lung complications after his premature birth and after spending around 50 days in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU), doctors of a city hospital said. The child’s mother had given birth when she was only 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

For 50 days, the infant was under the intensive care of senior neonatologist Dr Kashif Siddiqui at Fatima Hospital. “His mother’s uterus was removed due to some complications. Prior, she had given birth to two stillborn babies. Belonging from a poor financial background, the parents were supported by doctors and nearly half of the expenses were borne by the hospital.”

The newborn was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Dr Kashif said the baby was brought to the hospital in critical condition. “At birth, the boy weighed only 710 grams. His heart has a hole and his brain was underdeveloped.”

The infant was given lung-expanding drugs through the trachea and was put on ventilator support. The hole in the child’s heart is being treated through oral medication. Dr Kashif said this might be the first case of survival of a premature newborn with such severe complications in the region.