 For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2024 08:44 AM IST

BJP conducts door-to-door campaign in Lucknow to ensure Rajnath Singh's re-election with a record margin. Development projects worth ₹54,000 crores highlighted.

BJP is holding a door-to-door contact campaign to ensure defence minister Rajnath Singh is re-elected by a record margin from Lucknow.

For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow (sourced)
For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow (sourced)

BJP Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi campaigned among slum dwellers on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He and other party workers held door-to-door contact campaign in west assembly’s 356, 357, 359 number booths.

“You can compare how things have changed in India after 2014 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to increase the honour and respect of country globally,” he said.

He said Rajnath Singh had initiated development projects worth 54,000 crores for Lucknow. “These include 26 flyovers, of which 13 are ready, including Tedhi Puliya, Kukrail, Lalkuan, IIM and Bangla Bazaar flyovers, two double lane bridges connecting Rahim Nagar and Mahanagar,” he said.

Vidhan Sabha coordinator Satendra Singh, mandal president Arvind Mishra, abhiyan coordinator Anurag Mishra, Ankit Upadhyay, Shakti Kendra coordinator KK Mishra, Rajiv Krishna Tripathi, Shivpal Sanwaria, Gauri Sanwaria, Dharmendra Singh, Jyoti Singh, Raghvendra Awasthi, Aditya Mishra, Vivek Srivastava, Divyansh Goyal, Rajendra Srivastava, Durgesh Mishra, Pushpendra Sharma, booth president Saini and others were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On