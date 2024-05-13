BJP is holding a door-to-door contact campaign to ensure defence minister Rajnath Singh is re-elected by a record margin from Lucknow. For Rajnath’s win, BJP’s holds door-to-door campaign in Lucknow (sourced)

BJP Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi campaigned among slum dwellers on Sunday.

He and other party workers held door-to-door contact campaign in west assembly’s 356, 357, 359 number booths.

“You can compare how things have changed in India after 2014 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to increase the honour and respect of country globally,” he said.

He said Rajnath Singh had initiated development projects worth ₹54,000 crores for Lucknow. “These include 26 flyovers, of which 13 are ready, including Tedhi Puliya, Kukrail, Lalkuan, IIM and Bangla Bazaar flyovers, two double lane bridges connecting Rahim Nagar and Mahanagar,” he said.

Vidhan Sabha coordinator Satendra Singh, mandal president Arvind Mishra, abhiyan coordinator Anurag Mishra, Ankit Upadhyay, Shakti Kendra coordinator KK Mishra, Rajiv Krishna Tripathi, Shivpal Sanwaria, Gauri Sanwaria, Dharmendra Singh, Jyoti Singh, Raghvendra Awasthi, Aditya Mishra, Vivek Srivastava, Divyansh Goyal, Rajendra Srivastava, Durgesh Mishra, Pushpendra Sharma, booth president Saini and others were present.