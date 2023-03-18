Former CM Bahugunaji never gave up on his values and ideals: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary. Yogi offered flowers to the statue of the freedom fighter at Yojna Bhawan in the state capital.

CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders paid tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary, in Lucknow on Friday (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering there, the CM said, “Hemvati Nandan Bahugunaji had to resign from his position as chief minister due to disagreements when the Congress attempted to strangle democracy in the country. Bahugunaji never gave up on his values and ideals.”

Yogi noted that the late CM was born in the present-day Pauri district of Uttarakhand. He added, “After receiving his childhood education in the village, he came to Prayagraj for further studies. During his higher education, he became part of the national freedom movement. He actively took part in various movements, including the Quit India movement. He gave his able and brilliant leadership as the state’s chief minister while associating with many social, and political activities in the independent India.”

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, finance minister Suresh Khanna and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were present.

496 newly selected officers to get appointment letters on Mar 20

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 496 officers selected for various government departments via Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), during a grand programme to be organised at the Lok Bhawan auditorium here on March 20.

The programme will be organised as a part of the ‘Mission Rozgar’ campaign run by the state government, according to a communique. Yogi will also inaugurate the ‘e-adhiyachan’ portal on the occasion.

As many as 78 appointment letters are for recruitments to the Housing and Urban Planning department; 52 each for Revenue, and Appointment and Personnel departments. As many as 50 appointment letters will be given to veterinary officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development department. A total of 13 departments will get new officers during the programme.

