Former minister’s son among two held on harassment charges in Muzaffarnagar, granted bail

Police on Saturday arrested two men, including the son of a former UP minister, for allegedly harassing a woman and her mother in Muzaffarnagar late Friday night, officials said. The incident came to light after a video recorded by the victim went viral on social media, they added.

City superintendent of police Amrit Jain confirmed that the arrests were made based on video evidence. (For representation)

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According to police, the accused were identified as Aryaman Raghuvanshi, son of former minister Sudhir Balyan, and his friend Shaurya Gupta. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday when the accused were roaming on a white scooter in an inebriated condition on Railway Road under New Mandi police station limits.

City superintendent of police Amrit Jain confirmed that the arrests were made based on video evidence. A case was registered under sections 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and both accused were sent to jail.

However, after around 10 hours in custody, the two were granted bail by a city magistrate’s court, as the offences carry a maximum punishment of less than seven years.

Police said the victims, a private bank employee and her mother, had stepped out for a walk when the accused allegedly approached them and made inappropriate remarks. When the woman objected, the duo allegedly used abusive language and attempted to intimidate them.

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{{^usCountry}} Sensing the situation escalating, the woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and warned the accused that she would upload the video online. One of the accused allegedly dared her to file a complaint, claiming that nothing would happen to them, before the duo fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sensing the situation escalating, the woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and warned the accused that she would upload the video online. One of the accused allegedly dared her to file a complaint, claiming that nothing would happen to them, before the duo fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was later shared on social media, drawing attention and prompting police action. Authorities seized the scooter and identified the accused through the footage. Both were taken into custody on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused reportedly expressed remorse and said they were willing to apologise to the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was later shared on social media, drawing attention and prompting police action. Authorities seized the scooter and identified the accused through the footage. Both were taken into custody on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused reportedly expressed remorse and said they were willing to apologise to the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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