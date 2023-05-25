Allahabad HC admits Afzal Ansari’s appeal against conviction in Krishnanand Rai murder case

The Allahabad high court (HC) on Thursday admitted an appeal filed by Afzal Ansari, former MP and brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, against the judgment of the special MP/MLA court, Ghazipur, which had convicted and sentenced him in a case registered under the Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then BJP MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanand Rai, on November 29, 2005.

The special MP/MLA court , Ghazipur, had sentenced Afzal Ansari to 4 years’ jail in the case in April this year. (For Representation)

Justice Rajiv Mishra admitted the appeal and called the record of the lower court. The court fixed July 4 for hearing on Afzal Ansari’s bail plea in the appeal. The case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against the Ansari brothers in which Afzal Ansari was convicted was registered with Mohammadabad police station in 2007.

The special MP/MLA court by its judgment dated April 29, 2023, had convicted Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari in the case. The court had sentenced Afzal Ansari to 4 years’ jail while Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years in jail.