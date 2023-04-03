Cops to record Atiq, Ashraf statements in Umesh Pal murder case

PRAYAGRAJ The Prayagraj police received B warrant of gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf from the court in connection with the February 24 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. On Monday, a team of Dhoomanganj police reached the Sabarmati jail and submitted the B warrant for Atiq while another police team submitted B warrant for Ashraf at Bareilly jail.

Now, the police can easily bring Atiq and Ashraf to Prayagraj. But they are keeping the date confidential for security reasons. Their statements will be recorded following which they will be produced before the MP/MLA court, informed police officials.

A team of Kareli police will also question Atiq in connection with the case of extortion registered against him by property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu. Atiq’s son Ali and his aides are co-accused in the case.

Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal had lodged an FIR against Atiq, Ashraf and others after her husband’s murder on February 24. Atiq and Ashraf were in jail at the time of the incident.

On March 28, Atiq was sentenced to life imprisonment while Ashraf was acquitted in Umesh Pal’s abduction case of 2006. However, till then police had no B warrant for Atiq and Ashraf in Umesh Pal murder case. The duo was sent back to their respective jails and the B warrants were submitted receiving them from court.

Meanwhile, the Dhoomanganj police received one-day custody remand of five people who were arrested for their involvement in the Umesh Pal murder conspiracy. On their confession, the police recovered ₹74 lakh and 10 firearms, along with ammunition, from Atiq’s demolished office. Those arrested included Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmad, Mohd Sajar, Qais Ahmad and Rakesh Kumar.