Former SP MLA, son booked in land grab case

: On the MP/MLA court’s directives, the Deoria police have lodged a case against former Samajwadi Party MLA Ghazala Lari, his son Manzar Lari and two others for forcibly occupying a land in the district.

Deoria kotwali in-charge Jitendra Singh confirmed that an inquiry was initiated against the ex-MLA, his son, one Ajay Partap Singh and one Sandeep Singh against whom a complaint was lodged on April 12 last year. The complainant, Mansoor Ahmad, is a resident of Fatehnagar village under Lar police station who claimed that he used to work for the SP leader as his car driver.

Mansoor filed a case against his former employer in the MP/MLA court on August 30. In his application, Mansoor alleged that Ghazala Lari was annoyed with him as the former paid more attention to his business, a brick kiln. On April 12 last year, Manzar Lari, Ajay Pratap Singh, Sandeep Singh and others reached his village and forced his wife to sign on a land registration paper, according to the applicant. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the court on Saturday ordered the police to register a case against the accused. Abdur Rahman

