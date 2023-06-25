Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five cops injured as escort vehicle in MLA’s fleet overturns in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

Five cops injured as escort vehicle in MLA’s fleet overturns in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 25, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Five police personnel were injured in a mishap involving former U.P. cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh's convoy on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Pratapgarh.

Five police personnel were injured when an escort vehicle in the fleet of former U.P. cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh overturned in a bid to save cattle on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.

were first admitted to a nearby hospital and then taken to Lucknow. (For Representation)

Singh, the BJP MLA from Allahabad West assembly constituency, was going to Lucknow when the mishap took place near Rehmat Ali Ka Purwa village in Manikpur area. The injured were identified as vehicle driver Vipin Dixit (29), constables Vinit Kumar Rao (29), Padmesh Kumar (37), Virendra Pratap Singh (53) and the MLA’s personal security officer Aniket Singh (40), they added.

They were first admitted to a nearby hospital and then taken to Lucknow for better treatment. However, none of them were seriously injured, said station house officer, Manikpur police station, Manish Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh pratapgarh district sidharth nath singh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP