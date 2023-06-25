Five cops injured as escort vehicle in MLA’s fleet overturns in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

Five police personnel were injured when an escort vehicle in the fleet of former U.P. cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh overturned in a bid to save cattle on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.

Singh, the BJP MLA from Allahabad West assembly constituency, was going to Lucknow when the mishap took place near Rehmat Ali Ka Purwa village in Manikpur area. The injured were identified as vehicle driver Vipin Dixit (29), constables Vinit Kumar Rao (29), Padmesh Kumar (37), Virendra Pratap Singh (53) and the MLA’s personal security officer Aniket Singh (40), they added.

They were first admitted to a nearby hospital and then taken to Lucknow for better treatment. However, none of them were seriously injured, said station house officer, Manikpur police station, Manish Pandey.