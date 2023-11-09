Former U.P. minister, BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon passes away

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lucknow (East) constituency Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’ passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. Tandon, 63, who had been battling cancer for past some time, breathed his last at Medatna hospital in the morning.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji. (HT file)

Son of senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh/Bihar governor the late Lalji Tandon, he is survived by his wife and a daughter. Tandon’s mortal remains were brought to the BJP state unit office in the afternoon where party leaders and workers paid tribute to the departed soul. Leaders cutting across party lines also paid tribute to Tandon.

Condolences started pouring in as the news of his death spread. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, in his post on X said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Uttar Pradesh minister and Lucknow (East) MLA Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’. His political life was dedicated to the service of the people of Lucknow. He also played an important role in strengthening the party.”

“The work done by him for the development of Lucknow and the state will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajnath further said. In her condolence message, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel said, “Gopal ji will always be remembered as a hardworking and popular politician.”

Expressing his grief over Tandon’s demise, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X said, “The passing away of former minister and Lucknow (East) MLA Mr Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’, is deeply saddening. He will always be remembered as a popular, hardworking and belligerent politician. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow”.

Expressing his grief, U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana said, “His demise has left a void in the politics of the state. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss.” BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “The demise of Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal Ji’, a conscientious leader of the BJP, former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh and popular MLA from Lucknow (East), is extremely sad and heart-wrenching.”

“An emotional tribute was paid to him by draping the BJP flag over his mortal remains at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow. May God give place to the departed soul at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain,” he said.

BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh in post on X said, “Very sad news, MLA from Lucknow East, former U.P. minister Ashutosh Tandon Gopal ji is no more. May God give strength to the family to bear the loss in this difficult time.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said, “The death of BJP MLA from Lucknow East Shri Ashutosh Tandon is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family and heartfelt tribute.” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committe president Ajay Rai in his condolence message said, “Ashutosh Tandon was a very disciplined MLA. We all will always miss him in the assembly.”

A three-time MLA from Lucknow (East) seat, Ashutosh Tandon first secured victory in a bypoll in 2014 after BJP leader Kalraj Mishra vacated the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Deoria. Tandon again won the seat in the 2017 assembly election when BJP formed majority government in the state.

He was re-elected from the seat in 2022. His demise has necessitated a bypoll on the Lucknow (East) assembly seat considered a BJP bastion. A graduate from Lucknow University, Ashutosh Tandon was made minister of urban development, technical education and medical education in Yogi 1.0 government.

