Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former UP CM Kalyan Singh hospitalised, Yogi Adityanath pays visit
lucknow news

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh hospitalised, Yogi Adityanath pays visit

As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."
ANI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Singh first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991.(File photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital.

As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for Covid-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Singh first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, watch what she does next

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP