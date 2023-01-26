Former UP DGP Om Prakash Singh conferred with Indian Achievers Award

Former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh was conferred the Indian Achievers Award 2023, among others, by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Indian National Award is conferred for acknowledging and recognising the efforts and dedication of citizens who come forward to serve the nation in various domains like ‘Healthcare, Education, Entrepreneurship, Social Activism and Unity. Former chief justice of India K G Balakrishnan, former Supreme Court judge Gyan Sudha Mishra were also present at the event.

Singh, a 1983 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was born on January 2, 1960 in Meera Bigha Village of Gaya, Bihar.

On December 31, 2017, Singh was appointed as the DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

He was serving as the director general (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) prior to joining this post.

The Government of India had also honoured OP Singh with the Indian Police Medal for Gallantry in 1993, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1999 and President of India’s Medal for Distinguished Services in 2005.

He has also been the DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and was presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award for Disaster Resilience for his handling of major disasters like the Nepal earthquake and urban floods in Chennai and Jammu and Kashmir.