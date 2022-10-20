Fortified rice to be distributed in all UP districts by 2024

Fortified rice will be distributed through public distribution system (PDS) across 60 of the 75 districts of the state by 2023 and all remaining districts by 2024.

This was stated by Rajat Sharma, general manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI) regional office, at a a state level workshop for spreading awareness and clearing misconceptions about fortified rice, in Lucknow on Monday.

Fortification is the process of adding fortified rice kernels (FRK), containing FSSAI prescribed micronutrients including iron, folic acid, vitamin B12 to normal rice in the ratio of 1:100, by mixing a kilo of FRK with 100 kg custom milled rice.

“Almost 65% of the population consumes rice, therefore fortified rice through public distribution system (PDS) will be helpful in fighting malnutrition, anemia and micro nutrient deficiencies,” said Niranjan Bariyar, programme policy officer (nutrition), United Nations World Food Programme.

In his Independence day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that fortified rice would be distributed across country by 2024.

UP has enough stock of fortified rice and 2 silo facilities of 1 LMT in the state have been completed and additional 24.75 lakh metric tonnes capacity at 53 locations will be constructed in upcoming years, Sharma said.

The state lead (rice fortification) of PATH Abhishek Shukla said fortified rice is being accepted by all the beneficiaries. Representatives of department of food and civil supplies, PATH and Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), UNICEF, among others were a part of the event.