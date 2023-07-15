U.P. Sainik School observes 64th Founder’s Day

A ceremony was held at the Dr Sampurnanad Auditorium of the Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, on the school’s 64th Founder’s Day.



The bust of Dr Sampurnanand was garlanded by the chief guest, Col Rajesh Raghav. The staff and cadets also paid tribute by garlanding the bust.

On this occasion, the laundry system donated by 1972-78 Batch was inaugurated in the presence of Maj Gen Nilendra Kumar. Gen Nilendra also gave away the impressive trophy for Best Girl Cdt of the year, instituted by 1972-78 Batch. A chapati-making machine was also donated by 1973-79 batch which was also formally inaugurated in the mess.

It was in 1960, this day, when this school was established by Late Dr Sampurnanand, the then chief minister of the state. His dream was to train academically, physically and mentally selected students of the state of Uttar Pradesh for a career in officers’ cadre of the defence forces of India through the National Defence Academy and to remove regional imbalance in the officers’ cadre by providing public school education to common people of Uttar Pradesh.

A group of ex-cadets of the 1973-79 batch gathered on the sprawling campus of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School in the wee hours of Saturday. They were warmly welcomed by Col Rajesh Raghav, the principal of the school, along with teachers, staff and cadets. In his welcome address Col Raghav spoke highly about this illustrious group of Cadets who made indelible mark in various professions.

He apprised the audience about the glorious history of the school and the immense contribution of teachers and alumni. In his address to the august gathering, Col Raghav illustrated the present challenges of the school. He apprised them about the corrective and other necessary administrative steps taken in the recent past to upgrade the academic and training standards.

He expressed sincere hope of taking this institution once again to its glorious heights by implementing new set of standards applicable to teachers, staff and cadets. Prior the main programme, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the school war memorial to pay the floral tribute to school martyrs.

