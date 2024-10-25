Four booked for thrashing, tonsuring man in U.P.’s Jhansi

Police on Friday lodged a case against four people for allegedly thrashing and tonsuring a man, police said. As per the victim, the accused had earlier asked him to work as a labourer in their field but he had refused to do so. Police said the case had been registered against Vijay, Kallu Nikul and Shatrughan and a probe was in progress. (For Representation)

The police action was taken after a purported video of the incident, which is said to have taken place in Jhansi’s Takori village under Sipri Bazar police station on Wednesday, went viral on social media.

Confirming it, SP (city), Jhansi, Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the case had been registered against Vijay, Kallu Nikul and Shatrughan under relevant BNS sections and a probe was in progress. Both the accused and victim belong to same caste, said the station officer, Sipri Bazar police station.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim Baba Kabootra, 45, of Padri village and from a tribal community, he was working in a farm near his house as a labourer. Suddenly, some people approached him and started dragging him towards the road while thrashing him.

He was bundled in a vehicle and taken to Takori village located some 10 km away where the accused resided. Here the accused allegedly thrashed and humiliated Baba besides getting his head shaven. He was then allegedly roamed around the village. He was also allegedly tied to a tree upside down and water was forced into his mouth.