Four Delhi IT professionals on way to Corbett killed in Rampur road crash

Four IT professionals from Delhi were killed and three others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a canter, parked on the roadside, from behind in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district while they were on their way to Corbett National Park in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, early on Saturday, police said.

Police reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicle from the road to restore traffic movement. (HT)

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According to police, the deceased have been identified as Delhi residents Abhishek Agnihotri, 28, Kartik Rajput, 32, Neeraj Singh, 31, and Gulbuddin, 28. The injured — Kamal, Vishal and Jatin — were administered first aid at a community health centre (CHC) before being referred to the district hospital in Rampur for further treatment.

Police said all 12 members of the group were residents of Delhi and were associated with a private IT firm, either as employees or B2B vendors. The company had rewarded the group with a trip to Corbett National Park after they achieved a designated target.

The group left Delhi for Ramnagar in two cars, with seven people travelling in one vehicle and five in the other.

Akhilesh Singh, a colleague travelling with the group, told police that a tyre of the car that later met with the accident got punctured about one kilometre before the crash site. All the occupants got out, replaced the tyre and resumed their journey.

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{{^usCountry}} During the halt, Akhilesh shifted from the car that later crashed to the other vehicle. After the journey resumed, the car in which he was travelling moved ahead, while the second car fell behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the halt, Akhilesh shifted from the car that later crashed to the other vehicle. After the journey resumed, the car in which he was travelling moved ahead, while the second car fell behind. {{/usCountry}}

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Akhilesh said that when the other car failed to catch up for some time, they tried calling its occupants to find out what had happened. They then learnt that the vehicle had crashed into the rear of a canter parked along the roadside near the Kotwali.

On receiving the information, the occupants of the first car immediately turned back and rushed to the accident site. The sound of the collision alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot. They, along with others, pulled the occupants out of the mingled car and took them to the CHC, where doctors declared Abhishek Agnihotri, Kartik Rajput and Neeraj Singh dead. Gulbuddin, who had sustained critical injuries, later died during treatment. Kamal, Vishal and Jatin remain under treatment.

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Police reached the spot after being informed about the accident and removed the damaged vehicle from the road to restore traffic movement. The bodies of all four victims were sent for the post-mortem examination after the completion of inquest proceedings.

Superintendent of police (SP) Somendra Meena visited the accident site and inspected the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police have taken possession of the damaged car and the canter and moved both vehicles to the Mandi Samiti premises as part of the investigation, he said.

“The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. CCTV footage from the area is being examined,” the SP added.