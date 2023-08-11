Four detained for man’s killing in clash over property in U.P.’s Prayagraj

A named FIR for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was on Friday lodged against four people with Kotwali police for their alleged role in the killing of a man during a clash between two families in North Malaka area here late on Thursday night, said ACP Kotwali Satyendra Tiwari.

The deceased was identified as Aniket Pandey, 30. (For Representation)

The four accused had been detained for interrogation, the police added. Families of one Gyan Prakash Dubey and Aniket Pandey, 30, used to live on rent in a building in separate portions. Police investigation has revealed that both the families were trying to grab the property as its owner was childless. Members of both families would often clash over the issue.

On Thursday night, both the families again clashed over the same dispute in which Aniket received serious injuries after he assaulted with a wooden plank on his head. Aniket was rushed to SRN hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

