Four found dead across Lucknow; police launch separate probes

The state capital reported four deaths from different parts of the city on Tuesday, triggering police investigations across multiple police station areas. The causes of death in all cases are yet to be established, officials said. For representation only

In the most serious incident, the body of a 23-year-old man, Almas Siddiqui, was recovered from bushes near the Mau canal under the Mohanlalganj police station limits. Police said Siddiqui, a resident of Jail Road, had been missing since Sunday evening after telling his family he was going to Khujoli. His father filed a missing complaint on Tuesday morning, after which police received information about an unidentified body near the canal.

The body bore sharp injury marks on the head and face. Slippers were found nearby, while his mobile phone was missing, leading police to suspect murder. “An FIR has been registered and some suspects have been detained for questioning,” said Mohanlalganj SHO Dilesh Kumar Singh.

In a separate case under the Kakori police station area, a 46-year-old man, Shyamu Gautam, was found dead near a garbage processing plant. Gautam worked as a watchman at a government tubewell behind the waste facility. Police said the incident was reported by his wife, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Officials added that no criminal angle has been established so far.

Another death was reported from the Sahadatganj police station area, where 42-year-old slipper craftsman Mohammad Arif was found unconscious inside his house. Family members rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old street vendor was found lying unconscious with head injuries along Vikasnagar Road on Tuesday morning. According to Vikasnagar station in-charge Alok Kumar Singh, a Dial-112 call was received around 8.22 am. The man was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. He was later identified as Lala Ram Verma, a resident of Chandeshua village in Sitapur district.

Police said the bodies in all four cases have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact causes of death.