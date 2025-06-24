Four held for religious conversion in Prayagraj

Four people allegedly involved in religious conversion at a Satsang held at Prayagraj’s Nevada village on Sunday were arrested and sent to jail on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at Prayagraj’s Nevada village on June 22. (For Representation)

The event was organised under a tin shed where some villagers created a ruckus, alleging that people were being converted to Christianity. There was also an altercation between the villagers and the accused, they added. On receiving information, police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Vibhuti Narayan Tripathi of Sarai Sultan Kiraon under Mauaima police station gave a written complaint to Baharia police on Sunday alleging that in Nevada village, dozens of people were trying to defame Hindu gods and goddesses by organising healing meetings, telling people about the goodness of Christianity.

The complainant alleged that Anil Kumar Bind and Krishna Kumar Bind of Kapasa village, Subhash Chandra Bind of Nevada village and Sanjay Vishwakarma of Mizhura village were converting Hindus by luring them with money, in the name of curing illness and giving employment.

Baharia police station in-charge Mahesh Mishra said a case was lodged against the four accused on Sunday. He said on Monday afternoon, sub-inspector Ritesh Upadhyay, Amit Kumar Singh, Umesh Yadav, head constable Ram Chandra Verma and constable Monu Gupta were on patrol when the accused Anil Kumar Bind, Krishna Kumar Bind, Subhash Chandra Bind and Sanjay Vishwakarma were seen standing at a tea stall. Police caught all the four accused and took them to the police station from where they were sent to jail after interrogation, he added.