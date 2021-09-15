Four killed in separate incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rain in UP

Four people, including two children, were killed and five others injured in separate incidents of wall collapse caused by heavy rains and storms in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, government officials confirmed.

Two children, aged two and five, died while three people were injured in separate incidents of a wall collapse in Bareilly district of western UP after a storm accompanied by rains uprooted trees and electric poles on Tuesday night.

Bareilly Additional District Magistrate, (Finance and Revenue), Manoj Kumar Pandey said, “The incidents occurred in Subhashnagar police station area where Nihal Thakur (5) died after the wall collapsed on him when he was going to a nearby shop. Locals rushed the child to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. In the Saidpur area under Izatnagar police station, Sachin Sahu (2) died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed due to rain and storm. The sister of the deceased was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Local officials have been rushed to the two spots to assist the families of the deceased.”

Two others were injured in similar incidents reported from the rural area of Bareilly district on Wednesday. Rains and strong winds also disrupted the power supply in many areas, officials said. Traffic on Lucknow-Bareilly Highway was also affected by uprooted trees.

In Ballia district of eastern UP, a 55-year-old woman, Purshottam Devi, was killed while her husband and two grandsons were injured when a wall of their semi-pucca house in Savrupur village under Rasra police station area collapsed on Wednesday morning, officials said. All four were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared Purshottam Devi dead. Her husband and grandson are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

In a similar incident in the Chitrakoot district of the Bundelkhand region, a 68-year-old woman, Kunti, was killed after a ‘kutcha’ wall collapsed in Shankar Bazar area of Karvi Sadar Kotwali police station area on Tuesday night, the officials said. The disaster relief department of the state government has initiated the process to provide relief to the kin of the deceased.

An alert for heavy rains and accompanied by strong winds has been issued in over 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh till Thursday following the forecast of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).