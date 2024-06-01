Four medical college students expelled from hostel, fined for ragging in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) administration has expelled four MBBS fourth year students from their hostel for six months and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each on them for ragging second year students at the college. The action was taken after the four were found guilty of having ragged their juniors by the MLNMC’s anti-ragging committee (For Representation)

The action was taken after the four students were found guilty of having ragged their juniors by the MLNMC’s anti-ragging committee, said officials aware of the matter. The fines must be deposited by the four students within a month, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The four students were accused of having ragged their juniors belonging to the 63rd batch of MBBS of the college on May 27 night.

“They were accused of having hurled abuses and assaulted their juniors. The inquiry found the four guilty and the decision to expel them from hostel was taken on May 30,” said Prof Dilip Chaurasia, head of MLNMC’s anti-ragging team.

He said all students have been warned if any such incident of ragging comes to fore, stricter action will follow. As per reports, these very four students of the 60th MBBS batch of the college were also accused of ragging juniors a few months back, but they were let off with a warning.

However, when another complaint was filed against them, the college officials took the matter seriously and convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee on May 30 and inquired into the matter.

The panel members referred to CCTV footage and questioned students of other batches, which led to the complaint against the four accused students being found true. The panel members, including Prof Dilip Chaurasia, Dr Mohit Jain and Dr Sachin Jain, then recommended expulsion of the four from the college hostel for six months and a ₹10,000 fine on each.