Four members of inter-state gang of looters arrested in Varanasi

Gold jewellery, ₹58000 in cash, two country made pistols, a four wheeler, around 6 kg of marijuana and fake identity cards were recovered from the looters’ gang
Four members of an inter-state looters’ gang-- Irani Gang-- were arrested near Imliyaghat intersection in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 08:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Four members of an inter-state looters’ gang-- Irani Gang-- who posed as policemen to loot gullible people, were arrested near Imliyaghat intersection in Varanasi on Tuesday, police said.

The arrest comes days after six members, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested from Benia Bagh area of Varanasi last Friday.

Those arrested were Rehan Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Salman Ali and Iqbal Ali, all residents of Hoshangabad in MP, commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said.

Ganesh said gold jewellery, 58000 in cash, two country made pistols, a four wheeler were recovered from their possession.

Around 6 kg of marijuana and fake identity cards were also recovered from them, he added.

Claiming them to be police personnel of crime branch, these looters, on April 2, had stopped a woman on way to Mahavir Temple in Orderly Bazar area under Cantt police station. They asked the woman to take off her gold jewellery and keep them in her purse as there may be incident of loot. As the woman put the jewellery in her bag, they snatched it and fled away.

Police registered a case under section 392 (robbery) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against the members of Irani Gang following a complaint by the woman.

Commissioner of police announced a reward of 50,000 for the police team that made the arrests.

