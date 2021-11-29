Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four of a family among five killed in road mishap in UP’s Prayagraj
Four of a family among five killed in road mishap in UP’s Prayagraj

Five people died on the spot after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shringverpur highway under Nawabganj police station of Prayagraj district late on Sunday night
Published on Nov 29, 2021 10:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Five people, including four members of a family, died after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shringverpur highway under Nawabganj police station of Prayagraj district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

As per the police, one Ramsaran Pal, 60, his son Lallu Pal, 35, Samaylal, 33, grandson Arjun Pal, 11 and one Ramchandra Pal, 55, all residents of Budauna village of Nawabganj, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a marriage function in neighbouring Pratapgarh district when the accident took place. All of them died on the spot. Villagers informed police on spotting the bodies on Monday morning.

The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. Nawabganj police said a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the unidentified vehicle driver and efforts were on to identify the vehicle through CCTV footage. Village head Anupam Patel said kin of the deceased reached the accident site on the highway and identified the bodies.

