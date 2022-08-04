Four people arrested from Meerut in FICN racket

Four members of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket were arrested from Meerut by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday night, recovering FICN to the value of ₹50,000 from their possession. The STF is now carrying out raids in search of the kingpin of the racket operating from Meerut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press note shared by UP STF, officials said those arrested were identified as Rahul Kumar, Amit Sharma, Vivek Kumar and Asif, all residents of Meerut. They said the arrested people revealed that they used to get FICN from one Khushi Khan alias Gandhi, who used to give them ₹20,000 for circulating FICN to the value of ₹1,00,000.

Officials said the arrested people’s work was to circulate the FICN in the open market through different channels and they were all arrested from outside a confectionery shop under the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday evening when they were trying to circulate the FICN. “Those arrested feigned ignorance over the source of FICN and stated that Gandhi would be aware about the source of money and further network involved behind it,” a senior STF official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the STF teams are carrying out raids in Meerut as well as other adjoining districts to arrest Gandhi and have detained some of their accomplices to know about his whereabouts. He said the arrest of Gandhi may further unravel the FICN racket.