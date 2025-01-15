Four-lane flyover planned to ease Shaheed Path congestion

LUCKNOW The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed the construction of a four-lane flyover to tackle traffic jams faced by commuters around Shaheed Path, especially in the service lanes. The design of the bridge, set to span approximately 700 metres, has been submitted to the state government for approval, said officials. Traffic congestion on Shaheed Path is a long-standing issue, particularly during events at the Ekana stadium, as well as during festivals and special occasions such as Christmas and New Year’s eve. (Pic for representation)

If approved, the flyover will begin near Medanta Hospital and extend towards Nilmatha Road, with room for further expansion in future. They said the estimated cost of the overbridge is around ₹250 crore, though it could increase depending on future requirements.

Traffic congestion on Shaheed Path is a long-standing issue, particularly during events at the Ekana stadium, as well as during festivals and special occasions such as Christmas and New Year’s eve. These events draw a large number of visitors to shopping malls, contributing to severe traffic snarls. As a result, it has often been challenging to transport patients to nearby hospitals or to ensure timely arrivals at the airport. The situation underscores the urgent need for a solution, and the proposed flyover is seen as a key development to ease the traffic burden.

PWD officials said the proposed flyover offers two major benefits. First, it will provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling to Ekana stadium, Lulu Mall, and Medanta Hospital, bypassing the current service lanes. Second, it will give commuters two options to access Shaheed Path — either through the existing underpass or via the new four-lane flyover. This dual approach will prevent bottlenecks and help smoothen traffic flow.

With over 25,000 vehicles passing through Shaheed Path daily, the new overbridge will help distribute the traffic load more efficiently. Commuters will be able to access the road easily from both the left and right sides, improving overall traffic management.

Moreover, the overbridge will significantly benefit residents of Nilmatha and Cantt areas by directly connecting them to Shaheed Path.