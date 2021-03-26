Four-phase panchayat polls in UP from April 15

The three-tier panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29, the state election commission (SEC) announced here on Friday. The counting of votes for all the phases will begin on May 2.

SEC issued the poll notification along with a detailed poll programme at a hurriedly convened press conference after the state government completed the reservation exercise with regard to the allotment of posts and seats to various castes.

“With the issuance of the poll notification, the code of conduct has also come into force with immediate effect barring the transfer of government personnel (engaged in poll duty) without the commission’s approval and the announcement of new government schemes and works in rural areas,” state election commissioner Manoj Kumar said.

As per the notification, the polling will be conducted in four phases and 12.39 crore rural voters will exercise their franchise to elect 58, 189 village pradhans, 75,855 kshetra panchayat members, and 3,051 zila (district) panchayat members.

The kshetra panchayat and zila panchayat members elected in these polls will further elect the kshetra panchayat and zila panchayat chiefs through an indirect election to be held later in May.

For the first phase of polling, candidates will file their nomination papers on April 3 and 4. The nominations for the second phase will be filed on April 7 and 8 and for the third phase between April 13 and 15. Candidates can file the nomination papers for the last phase on April 17 and 18.

“The counting of votes for all the phases will start on May 2 at 8 in the morning and will continue till all the votes are counted,” Kumar said. He said elections would not be held in three village panchayats in Sitapur district, one in Bahraich and nine in Gonda due to their not completing the five-year tenure for different reasons.

IN FIGURES

Village panchayats: in UP 58,189

Village panchayat wards: 7,32,563

Kshetra panchayats: 826

Kshetra panchayat wards: 75,855

Zila panchayats: 75

Zila panchayat posts: 3,051

Polling centres: 80,762

Polling booths: 2,03,050

Voters: 12.39 crore

PHASE-WISE DETERMINATION OF DISTRICTS

Phase-1 (April 15)

Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

Phase-2 (April 19)

Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh.

Phase-3 (April 26)

Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

Phase-4 (April 29)

Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau.