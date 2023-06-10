Fourth tiger found dead within two months in Dudhwa

Dudhwa on Friday reported the fourth tiger death within two months raising concerns over the safety of big cats in the reserve.

In the latest incident, the carcass of a tiger, said to be six to seven years old, was found in the Mailani range of Kishanpur Sanctuary on Friday. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest incident, the carcass of a tiger, said to be six to seven years old, was found in the Mailani range of Kishanpur Sanctuary on Friday.

Confirming the development, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) deputy director Rengaraju T said, “Given the condition of the carcass that was recovered from a waterhole, the death is suspected to have occurred four to five days ago.”

“Wounds on the body of the male tiger indicate that the death could be due to infighting (fight with another tiger),” the official said, adding the body was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly for a post-mortem examination.

Recent Panthera deaths in Dudhwa

On June 5, a leopard was found dead in Gadiyana village under the South Kheri forest division. Its death was described to have caused due to infighting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 3, a two-year-old tigress died near Rampur Dakhaiha village in the Dudhwa buffer zone. She was found in a feeble condition.

On May 31, a four-year-old tiger was found dead in the north Nighasan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Its death was reported to have been caused due to infighting.

On April 21, a two-year-old tiger died due to stomach rupture and internal organ failure in the Dudhwa buffer zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON