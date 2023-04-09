Prayagraj: Atiq’s wife, son among four booked for fraud

Dhoomanganj police here registered a case of fraud against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, one of their sons Ali Ahmed and two others on Sunday. The FIR was registered after recovery of forged Aadhaar cards in the name of Atiq’s son Ali. The FIR was registered after recovery of forged Aadhaar cards in the name of Atiq’s son Ali. (For Representation)

Both Shaista Parveen and Ali Ahmed are also among the accused in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, and his two police guards in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Giving this information, station house officer, Dhoomanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said Atiq’s five henchmen, including Rakesh Lala aka Nakesh, were taken on remand for questioning recently.

During interrogation, Rakesh revealed that he had hidden a bag at Atiq’s demolished ancestral home at Chakia which was given to him by Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen. On his confession, the police recovered the bag containing a register, an iPhone and two Aadhaar cards from there.

One Aadhaar card was in Ali’s name. The other was in the name of one Mohd Sabir, the son of Munne Siddiqui, a resident of Barnakot Ananpur village in Kaurihar development block of Prayagraj. However, the Aadhaar card had the photograph of Ali on it, the police official said. “The Aadhaar card seems to be a forged one and was made for fraudulent purposes,” he added.

A case was registered against Shaista Parveen, Rakesh Lala, Ali Ahmad and Mohd Sabir under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) of the IPC, the SHO said. Further investigation will be carried out to ascertain the names of others involved in the fraud, he added.