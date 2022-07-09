Fraudster held for using fake papers to obtain blood units

LUCKNOW: A fraudster was caught by the medical staff in Balrampur hospital, for allegedly using fake signatures of doctors to obtain blood units without donation.

“This man used to obtain blood requisition forms, fill up patient details and forge signatures of doctors and also chief medical superintendent, mentioning that the blood should be issued without donation in exchange,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur hospital, which is a government sector hospital.

The hospital staff had noticed that a few people were reaching the blood bank on the campus pressuring the blood bank staff to issue blood without donor. “We kept watch and ascertained that the man we nabbed was actually using bogus signatures and doing fraud. This deprives needy/destitute patients who could have been issued blood units in emergency without a donor,” said Dr Gupta, whose signature was also forged and used fraudulently.

According to rules, for getting each unit of blood or blood components such as plasma or platelet for a patient, the attendants have to donate one unit of blood (exchange donation), apart from paying the prescribed fee. In case of destitute patients who do not have any attendant, the blood bank issues blood without exchange donation and fee.

The hospital caught the man on Friday night and handed him over to the local police. “The arrested man must be working in connivance with others who will be traced by the cops. We will also make improvements in our system,” said Dr Gupta.

This is the second episode related to blood in the state capital in a month. In the earlier case, staff of two other blood banks in private sector was caught for making blood like liquid with the help of chemical colour.