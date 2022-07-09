Fraudster held for using fake papers to obtain blood units
LUCKNOW: A fraudster was caught by the medical staff in Balrampur hospital, for allegedly using fake signatures of doctors to obtain blood units without donation.
“This man used to obtain blood requisition forms, fill up patient details and forge signatures of doctors and also chief medical superintendent, mentioning that the blood should be issued without donation in exchange,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent of the Balrampur hospital, which is a government sector hospital.
The hospital staff had noticed that a few people were reaching the blood bank on the campus pressuring the blood bank staff to issue blood without donor. “We kept watch and ascertained that the man we nabbed was actually using bogus signatures and doing fraud. This deprives needy/destitute patients who could have been issued blood units in emergency without a donor,” said Dr Gupta, whose signature was also forged and used fraudulently.
According to rules, for getting each unit of blood or blood components such as plasma or platelet for a patient, the attendants have to donate one unit of blood (exchange donation), apart from paying the prescribed fee. In case of destitute patients who do not have any attendant, the blood bank issues blood without exchange donation and fee.
The hospital caught the man on Friday night and handed him over to the local police. “The arrested man must be working in connivance with others who will be traced by the cops. We will also make improvements in our system,” said Dr Gupta.
This is the second episode related to blood in the state capital in a month. In the earlier case, staff of two other blood banks in private sector was caught for making blood like liquid with the help of chemical colour.
-
Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from ex-corporator Nana Bhangire, Purandar Vijay Shivtare , along withBhangire'ss supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister. They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
-
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
-
Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve. The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city.
-
To prevent illegal dumping, PMC to lift debris of more than 10 metric tonnes
The Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated the facility for transporting the debris directly from the site to prevent individuals from dumping debris (rubble and construction material) at locations not designated by the civic body. The Pune civic body, as per the decision taken this week, will lift debris of quantity more than 10 metric tonnes and dump it at designated sites.
-
To expedite structural audit of Chintels Paradiso DTCP to seek fixed timeline
To expedite the structural audit at Chintels Paradiso, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will hold a meeting with the experts from IIT Delhi and the representatives of the private testing agency, who have been hired for the purpose so that the exact timeline of the entire exercise can be finalised, said district town planner Amit Madholia, who inspected the residential complex on Saturday and interacted with residents.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics