Free Covid vax booster dose facility launched across UP

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched the free Covid vaccine booster dose facility at government vaccination centres in the state on Friday.

“The booster dose is for all those who have taken their second dose of Covid vaccine six months ago. The Union government has decided to provide it free of cost during a 75-day special campaign, as part of which 12,0821597 people in U.P. will be eligible for the booster dose. We thank the PM for making available this booster dose as Amrut dose,” said the chief minister while addressing the media after launching the facility across the state.

Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital here for the launch and took stock of vaccination booths on the campus. During his presence, some of the beneficiaries were administered the booster dose.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, got his booster dose administered at the Civil Hospital. The ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ will run till September 30 and all eligible should get their booster dose,” wrote Pathak in a tweet.

“We are touching new heights in our fight against Covid infection. The world has appreciated India’s Covid management. It was a matter of surprise for the world as India provided crores of people the free vaccine dose in an effective manner,” said the chief minister.

UP being the most populous state stayed connected with all the processes announced by the central government for vaccination, he said.

Sharing statistics, Adityanath said over 100% first dose coverage had been achieved for adults in UP and 98.11% of the eligible people (18+ age group) got the second dose also. Among the 15-18 age group population, 100% first dose and 90% second dose coverage was achieved and among 12-15 population, 98.3% first dose and 78.3% second dose coverage had been achieved.

“The Covid virus has become weak, but it remains…so precaution is necessary for all,” he added.