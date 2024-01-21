Freezing cold, say Lucknowites as mercury dips further

LUCKNOW: The state capital recorded its lowest day temperature of the season on Saturday as the mercury plummeted to 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was 9.2 degrees below normal, said met officials. The forecast for Lucknow is cold day . (Pic for representation)

During the day, Lucknow experienced weather like Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh . The maximum temperature in Shimla was 12 degrees and in Manali 11.5 degrees Celsius. Ravi Singh, who works in a private firm and who rode a two-wheeler from Deva road to Kursi road in the first half of the day said, “The chill was biting and unbearable.”

Lucknow was in the grip of a severe cold day for the second consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Lucknow was 12.9 degrees Celsius. Last year, lowest day temperature for the month was 10.6 degrees Celsius, said Lucknow met office in charge, Mohd Danish.

Minimum temperature in Lucknow rose slightly to 8.1 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Lucknow is cold day . Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 16 an 8 degrees Celsius respectively. There is a possibility of a little sunshine on Sunday.

The state forecast is that the weather will most likely be dry . The met department has issued a warning of dense fog at isolated places over the state. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state.

The IMD calls it a “cold day” when day temperature is 4.5°C or more below normal and the minimum is below 10°C.

“While the dense fog in the early hours was surface level, it dissipated later to form a shallow layer of upper haze and obstructed sunlight. When there is upper-level fog, adequate sunlight cannot reach the surface, thus resulting in a dipping maximum. Likewise, not much heat is lost once the sun sets and the minimum goes up,” said a met official.